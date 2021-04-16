Niederreiter managed an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Niederreiter drew the secondary helper on Warren Foegele's goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Niederreiter tipped the outlet pass from goalie Petr Mrazek, and then Jordan Staal set up Foegele for the goal. With 27 points, 96 shots and a plus-18 rating in 42 games this season, Niederreiter has been a solid depth scorer for the Hurricanes. He's likely to continue in a middle-six role.