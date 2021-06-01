Niederreiter (undisclosed) was absent from Tuesday's game-day skate and is expected to remain sidelined against the Lightning for Game 2, per Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site.

Niederreiter was held without a point in his last five contests and could have been headed for a demotion even prior to getting hurt. Without the 28-year-old winger in the lineup, Brock McGinn finds himself slotting into a first-line role while Andre Svechnikov teams with Jordan Staal on the third-line to spread at the scoring.