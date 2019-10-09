Niederreiter broke a three-game pointless drought to start the season with his first assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.

El Nino has been struggling so far in the early going, but notching his first helper might be just the thing to get him going. For now, he continues to skate on the Canes' top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, but don't be surprised if he gets shuffled down to a lower unit if his struggles continue. Monitor closely.