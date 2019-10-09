Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Slow start to season
Niederreiter broke a three-game pointless drought to start the season with his first assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Panthers.
El Nino has been struggling so far in the early going, but notching his first helper might be just the thing to get him going. For now, he continues to skate on the Canes' top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, but don't be surprised if he gets shuffled down to a lower unit if his struggles continue. Monitor closely.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Joining Team Switzerland•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Chips in helper•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Timely first playoff goal•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Pots goal Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Stays hot with new team•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Scores pair to get back on track•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.