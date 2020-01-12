Niederreiter broke out a five-game point drought with his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings.

Following a solid month of December (10 points in 13 games), El Nino has been a bit sluggish so far in January. Now with just 21 points at roughly the halfway point of the season, Niederreiter is on pace to fall short of the 40-point mark after posting 53 points last year. We need to see more from him before we can start recommending him for fantasy on a regular basis.