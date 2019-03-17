Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Stays hot with new team
Niederreiter notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
After falling out of favour in Minnesota, El Nino has certainly resurrected his career in Carolina. Now with 22 points in 25 games since his arrival in Raleigh back in January, Niederreiter is a huge reason why the Canes are in the hunt for a playoff spot for the first time in 10 seasons. He should continue to be a big contributor down the stretch, so enjoy the ride.
