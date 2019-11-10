Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Struggling to contribute
Niederreiter extended his current scoreless drought to four games Saturday against the Senators. He saw ice time of 13:31 and finished with a minus-2 rating and just a single shot on goal.
After finishing last season with a combined 53 points with the Canes and Wild last year, El Nino has certainly endured a tough start to the season. He now has just six points in 17 games (2G, 4A) and has been held off the scoresheet in 12 of those contests. For now, Niederreiter continues to skate on the Canes' second line, but with the team's recent hot start fading in the rearview mirror -- they have now lost four straight -- coach Rod Brind'Amour might be inclined to shuffle his lines in order to spark a little chemistry. Keep an eye on Niederreiter's TOI and linemates, and be prepared to bench him if his struggles continue.
