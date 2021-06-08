Niederreiter (upper body) is in the lineup for Game 5 against Tampa Bay, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Niederreiter missed the first four games of the series with the issue but is retaking his spot on the team's second line with Vincent Trocheck and Martin Necas. It's an elimination game with the Hurricanes down 3-1 in the series, which no doubt impacted the veteran winger's decision to return. Niederreiter had a lone point in six games against Nashville in Round 1.