Niederreiter scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Niederreiter's second-period tally was a bit of a lucky shot to sneak through Igor Shesterkin -- and the only one of 44 Hurricanes shots to find twine. This ended a five-game point drought for Niederreiter, who has four goals and an assist through 10 playoff outings. The third-line winger has added 17 shots on net, 29 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating. There's little reason to expect a significant uptick in his scoring without a corresponding move up the lineup.