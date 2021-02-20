Niederreiter scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

After scoring only 11 goals in 67 games last season, Niederreiter has come out firing in 2020-21. The 28-year-old has already lit the lamp nine times on 43 shots through 15 contests, although Friday's helper was only his second on the year. Niederreiter does have four 20-goal campaigns on his resume, but it will be very difficult for him to maintain anything close to this pace for the rest of the season.