Niederreiter scored two goals in Friday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

He also chipped in four shots, four PIM, a hit and a plus-1 rating. Niederreiter has a remarkable eight goals and 12 points in 12 games for the Hurricanes, showing instant chemistry with Sebastian Aho on the team's top line, and the fifth overall pick in the 2010 draft appears to finally be putting things together in the NHL.