Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Timely first playoff goal
Niederreiter scored his first goal of the playoffs during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Islanders in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series.
His tally just over a minute into the third period proved to be the game-winner, as the 'Canes rallied from a 1-0 deficit after starting netminder Petr Mrazek left due to a lower-body injury. Should Mrazek miss additional time, the club could need a lot more offense from Niederreiter, who managed only two assists in seven games against the Caps in the first round, if it's going to maintain a 2-0 stranglehold on the series.
More News
