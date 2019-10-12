Niederreiter registered a pair of assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Niederreiter helped set up Teuvo Teravainen's goal early in the first period, and added the primary assist on a Dougie Hamilton snipe late in the second. The Swiss winger is up to three helpers in five games this season. He had 30 points in 36 contests after a midseason trade from the Wild to the Hurricanes last season, and his usage alongside Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen makes for a threatening trio of forwards.