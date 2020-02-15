Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Two-point effort Friday
Niederreiter potted a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Niederreiter opened the scoring at 3:43 of the first period, and then set up Joel Edmundson as the latter scored in the third. The Swiss winger snapped a four-game point drought with Friday's effort. He's up to eight tallies, 25 points, 93 shots and a minus-3 rating in 56 contests. Niederreiter won't have widespread fantasy appeal as long as he remains in a bottom-six role.
