Niederreiter had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Niederreiter opened the scoring 7:48 into the middle frame and assisted on Jordan Staal's goal 25 seconds later. The flurry of offense accounted for Niederreiter's first multi-point night since March 4, and he's up to 16 goals and 13 assists in 45 games overall.