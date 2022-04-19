Niederreiter logged a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
Niederreiter assisted on a Max Domi goal early in the second, before scoring one of his own later in the period. The 29-year-old winger now has three points in his last three contests. While Niederreiter's scoring volume may be inconsistent on Carolina's third line, he's scored a respectable 23 goals and 42 points.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Two points in losing effort•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Goal light flashes twice in SO loss•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Eligible to return•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Handed one-game ban•
-
Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Two points in Friday's win•