Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter: Warming up offensively
Niederreiter scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.
Niederreiter scored at 11:54 of the second period to extend the Carolina lead to 3-0, and that goal would prove to be the game-winner. He had also assisted on a Martin Necas goal in the first period. Niederreiter has a modest four points (1g, 3a) over his last four games after going through a stretch that netted only three points in his previous 12 games. His goal Tuesday was just his third in 21 games after scoring 23 last season with Minnesota and Carolina.
