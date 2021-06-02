Niederreiter (upper body) won't travel with the Hurricanes to Tampa Bay for Games 3 and 4 of Carolina's second-round series against the Lightning, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes have yet to release an expected timetable for Niederreiter's recovery, but he'll miss Carolina's next two games at a minimum. The 28-year-old winger has picked up one goal through six games this postseason.