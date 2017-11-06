Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Adds helper in loss to Coyotes
Hanifin snapped a five-game pointless drought with an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
Hanifin has been skating on the Canes' third pairing this season, but is still seeing a healthy amount of ice time, averaging 19:06 per game with 2:18 coming on the power play. That being said, he remains a lower-tier fantasy option until he can start hitting the scoresheet with more regularity.
