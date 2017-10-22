Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Another assist in loss to Stars
Hanifin registered an assist for the second consecutive game in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.
Don't look now, but Hanifin currently leads all Hurricanes defensemen with 4 points through his first six games. After scoring 29 points last season (4G, 25A), he is poised to take a big step forward this year. He continues to skate in a top-four role on the Canes' blue line, averaging just under 18 minutes per game opposite Justin Faulk. He also sees decent time on the power play (2:48), making him an attractive pickup candidate in medium to deeper formats.
