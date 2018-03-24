Hanifin (concussion) will play Saturday evening against the Senators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Nabbed by the Hurricanes with the fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, Hanifin needs one more goal or assist to set a personal best in the points column in his young career. He has been lax defensively, though, as evidenced by a minus-50 rating through 231 games.