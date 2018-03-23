Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Cleared for practice
Hanifin (concussion) has been cleared to participate in Friday's practice session, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Hanifin was diagnosed with a concussion prior to Sunday's game against the Islanders, leaving him on the sidelines for each of the last three tilts. Now that he's been cleared to practice, the blueliner will see how his body reacts to it before a decision on his status for Saturday's game versus the Senators is made.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Dealing with concussion, out indefinitely•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Not playing Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Struggling in his own end•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Snaps 27-game goal drought•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Closing in on 30-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Three assists, plus-5 rating Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...