Hanifin (concussion) has been cleared to participate in Friday's practice session, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Hanifin was diagnosed with a concussion prior to Sunday's game against the Islanders, leaving him on the sidelines for each of the last three tilts. Now that he's been cleared to practice, the blueliner will see how his body reacts to it before a decision on his status for Saturday's game versus the Senators is made.