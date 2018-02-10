Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Closing in on 30-point season
Hanifin snapped a four-game pointless stretch with an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
True, Hanifin's as streaky as they come, and his points tend to come in bunches. However, the 21-year-old blueliner is now just three points away from matching the career-high 29 points he posted last season, and that's with 27 games still to play. As a third-pairing defenseman who sees a decent amount of time on the power play (1:48), he continues to represent solid fantasy value in deeper leagues, with good upside going forward.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Three assists, plus-5 rating Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Rocks Predators with three-point night•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Notches overtime winner Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Scores third goal in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Adds helper in loss to Coyotes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...