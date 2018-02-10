Hanifin snapped a four-game pointless stretch with an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

True, Hanifin's as streaky as they come, and his points tend to come in bunches. However, the 21-year-old blueliner is now just three points away from matching the career-high 29 points he posted last season, and that's with 27 games still to play. As a third-pairing defenseman who sees a decent amount of time on the power play (1:48), he continues to represent solid fantasy value in deeper leagues, with good upside going forward.