Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Collects 32 points in third season
Hanifin pitched in 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) while playing in 79 games, averaging 18:52 of ice time and throwing 165 shots on goal.
Throughout his first three NHL seasons, Hanifin's been able to raise his point total each campaign, and 2017-18 marked his first season above 30 points. It seemed Hanifin was becoming more comfortable in the offensive zone as well, as his 165 shots on net were a new career high by 43, and also enjoyed a 63.1 offensive zone start percentage showing the team's confidence in his ability in the opposite end. The 20-year-old was also a steady contributor on the second power-play line averaging 1:47 per game, and if he's able to make the jump to the top unit in 2018-19, it would certainly add another layer of offensive production to his already growing game.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Back in action•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Cleared for practice•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Dealing with concussion, out indefinitely•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Not playing Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Struggling in his own end•
-
Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Snaps 27-game goal drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...