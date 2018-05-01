Hanifin pitched in 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) while playing in 79 games, averaging 18:52 of ice time and throwing 165 shots on goal.

Throughout his first three NHL seasons, Hanifin's been able to raise his point total each campaign, and 2017-18 marked his first season above 30 points. It seemed Hanifin was becoming more comfortable in the offensive zone as well, as his 165 shots on net were a new career high by 43, and also enjoyed a 63.1 offensive zone start percentage showing the team's confidence in his ability in the opposite end. The 20-year-old was also a steady contributor on the second power-play line averaging 1:47 per game, and if he's able to make the jump to the top unit in 2018-19, it would certainly add another layer of offensive production to his already growing game.