Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Not playing Sunday
Hanifin (upper body) will not play in Sunday's tilt against the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Hanifin didn't even make the trip up to New York for the contest, but Carolina's next game is at home Tuesday. For now, the 21-year-old will be considered day-to-day, as the extent of the injury is still unknown.
