Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Notches OT game-winner Saturday
Hanifin scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Panthers on Saturday. He also added a season-high seven shots on goal and chipped in with five PIM.
Hanifin is really on a roll at the moment, with 10 points over his last 14 games. He may only be seeing 17-18 minutes of ice per game, but keep in mind 64% of his five-on-five shifts start in the offensive zone, which puts him in a great position to continue piling up the points. Now with 14 points through 25 games, Hanifin is on pace for a career-high 45-point season. Make sure the young defender is in your fantasy lineup every time the Canes take to the ice.
