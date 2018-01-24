Hanifin fired three shots on goal in 21:16 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins, but failed to register a point for the seventh consecutive game.

The 20-year old Hanifin had a terrific start to the season with 15 points in his first 27 games, which vaulted him into fantasy relevance and even earned him an All-Star nomination. However, he's been stone cold over the past few weeks, with just six points in his last 21 games, along with a minus-5 rating. Overall, Hanifin has shown he can be a decent points producer over short stretches, but needs to add more consistency to his game. He makes for a good waiver-wire add when he's rolling, but otherwise is best left alone in the majority of fantasy formats.