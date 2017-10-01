Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Poised for possible breakout season
Hanifin scored a goal on four shots during the Hurricanes' final preseason game, a 3-1 win over the Capitals on Friday. He was also one of the leaders in ice time with 21:16, including a team-best 5:08 on the power play.
Hanifin, who averaged just under 18 minutes of ice time last season, could be set to take another step forward this year if Friday's game is any indication. The 20-year-old defender registered four goals and 25 assists in 2016-17, but if he continues seeing more on-ice responsibility, you could see him crack the 30-point barrier this season. He's got plenty of upside and is definitely worth a pickup in medium to deeper leagues.
