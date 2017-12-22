Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Rocks Predators with three-point night
Hanifin registered a goal and two assists along with six shots on goal during Thursday's 4-1 win over Nashville.
This one was over quickly as all four Carolina goals came within the first six and a half minutes of the first period, chasing Preds starter Pekka Rinne from the net and allowing the Canes to coast to an easy win. Despite playing just 16:35 (about two minutes under his season average ice time of 18:25), Hanifin was instrumental in getting his team on the board quickly, assisting on Derek Ryan's power-play goal just 37 seconds into the game. Four minutes later, Hanifin scored a power-play goal of his own (his first of the season) and then added an even-strength assist for the trifecta. The 20-year-old rearguard is now up to 19 points on the season, and looks primed to smash through his career-high 29-point effort from last season. Take advantage of the hot streak while it lasts.
