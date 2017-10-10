Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Scores goal in season opener
Hanifin found twine in Saturday's 5-4 shootout victory over the Wild.
The young rearguard also fired five shots on goal, a tally he only reached on two occasions last year. It's hard to believe that Hanifin already has two full NHL campaigns under his belt when he's still just 20, but that's often the nature of the game these days when it comes to the most highly touted prospects. Look for the 2015 fifth-overall pick to take a run at eclipsing the career-high 29 points he put up last season as he continues to develop.
