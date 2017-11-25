Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Scores third goal in loss
Hanifin scored his third goal of the season and added an assist in Friday's loss to the Maple Leafs.
Hanifin skated 15:53 in the defeat, which isn't much for a blueliner. While the 20-year-old has been seeing fewer minutes of late, he still remains on the power play and has racked up four points in his last five games. Hanifin is building off the career-high 29 points he recorded last season and appears destined for another successful campaign this time around. The youngster is heating up right now, and with 11 points through 21 contests, he's worth owning in most deep leagues.
