Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Snaps 27-game goal drought
Hanifin notched his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.
It was his first goal in 28 games and just his second point in 12. Hanifin is a smooth-skating talent who will flirt with 35 points this season, but he's run a bit cold of late. Fingers crossed this goal will re-ignite this talented youngster.
