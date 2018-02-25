Hanifin notched his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.

It was his first goal in 28 games and just his second point in 12. Hanifin is a smooth-skating talent who will flirt with 35 points this season, but he's run a bit cold of late. Fingers crossed this goal will re-ignite this talented youngster.

