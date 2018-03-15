Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin: Struggling in his own end
Hanifin is a combined minus-8 over his last 15 games, with just a goal and two assists over that span.
Although he's currently just one point shy of the 30-point mark, the 20-year-old Hanifin continues to experience the usual growing pains of a young NHL'er, not the least of which is his play in his own end. Now at minus-16 on the season, this is partly due to being on one of the weaker defensive teams in the league, but it's still not much comfort to those fantasy owners in formats that reward plus-minus.
