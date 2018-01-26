Hanifin dished out three assists and skated to a plus-5 rating in a 6-5 win over Montreal on Thursday.

A defenseman skating to a plus-5 in a game where his team allows five goals is something of a modern hockey miracle, but it actually happened to two Hurricanes in this one (Trevor van Riemsdyk was the other). Nonetheless, the trio of apples snapped a seven-game point drought for Hanifin, who's now up to 24 on the season. The 20-year-old should easily surpass his career high of 29 points with 33 games remaining.