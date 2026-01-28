Philp (concussion) was put on waivers Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. The move implies Philp is also no longer in the concussion protocol or injured reserve.

Philp hasn't played since Jan. 6. He has two goals, three points and 30 hits in 17 outings between Edmonton and Carolina this season. The 27-year-old hasn't played in the minors this campaign, but he will presumably report to AHL Chicago if he goes unclaimed.