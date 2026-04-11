Philp scored twice in AHL Chicago's 4-1 win over Grand Rapids on Friday.

The Wolves will be short-staffed for a bit while some of their top players are in the NHL to afford the Hurricanes the chance to rest their regulars. That could open the door for Philp to finish strong at the AHL level. He has 10 points over 24 outings with the Wolves so far, though he also logged three points across 17 NHL games between the Hurricanes and Oilers earlier in the season.