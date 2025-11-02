Gunler recorded three assists in AHL Chicago's 4-1 win over Toronto on Saturday.

This was Gunler's first big game of the year for the Wolves. He's now at one goal and four helpers through six outings. The 24-year-old winger had just 26 points in 58 regular-season games. Even with a number of injuries on the Hurricanes' NHL roster, Gunler shouldn't be considered close to a call-up, as he hasn't shown enough offense compared to the team's other prospects.