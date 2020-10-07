Gunler was drafted 41st overall by the Hurricanes at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday

Gunler is a supreme sniper with a bad reputation. And that could net you a 30-plus goal scorer on the cheap. Gunler's reputation may not be deserved, and it hangs over him, but he's a teenager playing with men in the SHL and that's a pretty tough gig. Gunler is a polarizing prospect. His skating is fine, but not great, just like his playmaking, but his release is arguably the best in the entire draft. If he can make himself invisible in the offensive zone like Milan Hejduk used to do, Gunler will give Carolina top-six production from the flank.