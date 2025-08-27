Kylington signed a professional tryout agreement with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kylington has spent seven seasons in the NHL, playing 220 games between the Flames and Ducks. He's totaled 18 goals, 42 assists, 225 blocked shots and 117 hits. However, he had a much more limited impact during the 2024-25 campaign, logging just one goal, four assists and 18 blocked shots while averaging 12:18 of ice time over 19 appearances. He'll have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Hurricanes this fall.