Kase is going back to Raleigh so he can be evaluated for a potential concussion, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
That rules Kase out for Friday's game, which will be played in San Jose. He recorded a hit in 11:02 of ice time in Carolina's 4-1 win against Columbus on Wednesday. When he's healthy, he'll resume his bottom-six role with Carolina.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Ondrej Kase: Links up with Canes•
-
Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Not receiving qualifying offer•
-
Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Pair of assists in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Questionable Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: No timeline to return•