Kase is going back to Raleigh so he can be evaluated for a potential concussion, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

That rules Kase out for Friday's game, which will be played in San Jose. He recorded a hit in 11:02 of ice time in Carolina's 4-1 win against Columbus on Wednesday. When he's healthy, he'll resume his bottom-six role with Carolina.