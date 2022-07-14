Kase signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Kase was unqualified by the Maple Leafs after posting 27 points in 50 contests, though that was more due to budget concerns than performance. The 26-year-old will link up with his fourth team in the last four years, and he's likely to slot into a third-line role for the Hurricanes. He had eight points on the power play last year, but it's unclear if he'll get the same opportunity in Carolina.