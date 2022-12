Kase (concussion) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kase suffered the concussion on Opening Night and he is practicing for the first time in two months. Kase has been skating the last week and all signs are pointing to a return sooner rather than later. He had 14 goals and 27 points in 50 injury-riddled games with the Maple Leafs last season.