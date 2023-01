Kase (concussion) was moved to on the long-term injured reserve list Wednesday.

Kase, who hasn't played since Oct. 12, was already on the regular injured reserve list. This move provides Carolina with some extra maneuvering room when it comes to the salary cap. The Hurricanes also activated Max Pacioretty from the injured non-roster list Wednesday. It's not clear when Kase will be able to return to the lineup. He had 14 goals and 27 points in 50 contests last season.