Kase (concussion) won't play Thursday against Edmonton.
Kase returned to Raleigh on Oct. 14 so that he could be evaluated for a potential concussion. He sustained the injury while playing against Columbus on Oct. 12. Carolina hasn't provided a timetable for his return, but that's often the case when dealing with head injuries.
