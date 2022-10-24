Kase (concussion) will not be available versus Vancouver on Monday.
Kase will be sidelined for his fifth straight game due to his lingering concussion symptoms. Without the winger in the lineup, Stefan Noesen should continue to fill out the bottom six, though his four assists could see him elevated to a bigger role, including his spot with the No. 1 power-play unit.
