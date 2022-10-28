Kase (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Islanders, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kase hasn't played since Oct. 12 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be able to return, but when he's healthy, he's expected to serve in a bottom-six role. He had 14 goals and 27 points in 50 contests with Toronto in 2021-22.