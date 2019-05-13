Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Back with club
Brown, as expected, was promoted from AHL Charlotte on Friday, TSN reports.
Brown figures to continue bouncing between leagues as an emergency recall, especially if he remains an observer in the press box. The natural center is likely a long shot to slot into the lineup, though Jordan Matrinook's lingering injury concerns will likely see Brown slot into the fourth line at practice.
