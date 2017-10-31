Brown was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.

The Michigan native has made some spot-starts at the highest level over the years, but he's yet to make his 2017-18 debut. Carolina doesn't take the ice for a game until Thursday, so there's a chance that Brown gets returned to the top development affiliate before that contest. As it stands now, only Lee Stempniak (upper body) and defenseman Brett Pesce (back) are injured from the Carolina roster.