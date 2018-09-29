Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Designated for waivers
Brown was waived by the Hurricanes on Saturday, CapFriendly reports.
Brown has recorded just two points through 28 NHL games to date. The Michigan native was decent for AHL Charlotte last season, adding eight goals and 22 points over 76 games -- including the playoffs -- so perhaps he'll get called up to the big stage when injuries inevitably threaten the Hurricanes at the center position.
