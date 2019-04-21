Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Gets physical in blowout loss
Brown dished eight hits in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Capitals in Game 6.
The 26-year-old winger has 10 hits in two games since being recalled from AHL Charlotte. It's his first NHL action since 2016-17, when he managed 30 hits but no points in 14 appearances. The Hurricanes' wing depth has taken a hit with Andrei Svechnikov (concussion) and Micheal Ferland (upper body) out, so Brown will likely take fourth-line minutes during their absence.
