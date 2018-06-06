Brown signed a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Wednesday.

Despite a couple of call-ups during the season, Brown failed to crack the Canes lineup this year. Instead, the center logged 68 games with AHL Charlotte in which he notched seven goals, 20 helpers and a plus-18 rating. Undrafted coming out of Boston College, the 26-year-old will likely split time between leagues in 2018-19, but should at least make a handful of NHL appearances.